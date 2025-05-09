LINE

Chinese and Cambodian Militaries to Hold "Golden Dragon-2025" Joint Exercise

2025-05-09 09:07:44Global Times

In mid-to-late May, the Chinese and Cambodian militaries will hold the “Golden Dragon-2025” joint exercise in Cambodia, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang announced on Thursday. Focusing on joint counter-terrorism and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, the exercise will be conducted both on land and at sea, as well as in relevant air spaces. Cultural and sports exchanges, and vessel open day activities will also be conducted.

This exercise will be the 7th of its kind between the Chinese and Cambodian militaries. It will facilitate practical cooperation between the two sides and contribute to the building of a China-Cambodia all-weather community with a shared future for the new era, Zhang said.

