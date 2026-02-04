China Two-Way Investment Report 2025 issued, eyeing new investment opportunities

A report launching event for the China Two-Way Investment Report 2025 was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

The event was jointly organized by the Organizing Committee of the China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT), the Information Center of and the Department of Foreign Economic Research at the Development Research Center of the State Council (DRC).

It was undertaken by the China (Xiamen) International Investment Promotion Center and China Commerce and Trade Press, with support from the China Society for World Trade Organization Studies (CWTO).

The event aimed to clarify the development direction of the CIFIT in serving global investment cooperation and to promote high-standard opening-up. The official release further refined the research content and authoritative findings after the conference edition of the report published during the CIFIT in September last year.

Directors from the CWTO, the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Commerce, the CIFIT Organizing Committee's Conference Affairs Department, and the Commerce and Trade Press jointly took the stage for the report’s official release.

During the event, government department directors, industry experts, scholars, and mainstream media representatives engaged in discussions on new opportunities in China's two-way investment development, providing intellectual support for global investment cooperation.

These guests include Yu Hao, deputy director general of the Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Commerce and director of the Xiamen Conference and Exhibition Bureau, and Wang Hongxia, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Commerce, delivered relevant speeches.

In his address, Yu stated that as a forefront window of China's opening-up, CIFIT has always resonated with the nation's overall opening-up strategy. Against the backdrop of current profound adjustments in the global investment landscape, the release of the official report is both timely and significant. Combining professionalism, guidance, and practicality, the report serves not only as a barometer for the external observation of China's two-way investment but also as a "navigation chart" for domestic and international investors to grasp trends and engage in cooperation.

It also provides an important reference for deepening international investment cooperation in complex environments and for serving the broader context of the country's high-standard opening-up, Yu added.

During her speech, Wang Hongxia mentioned that the report provides an in-depth analysis of the development trends and characteristics of global cross-border investment, with a key focus on sorting out China's new progress in attracting foreign investment and expanding outward investments.

She said that the report deconstructs the two-way investment landscape from multiple dimensions such as region, sector, and industry, and offers forward-thinking considerations on future development paths.

Additionally, Wang also expressed her confidence that the official report is set to play a positive role in promoting the high-quality development of China's two-way investment and fostering mutually beneficial global investment cooperation.

According to the organizers, as an authoritative research achievement focusing on China's two-way investment, the official report demonstrates the development resilience and upgrading momentum of China's two-way investment against the backdrop of adjustments in the global investment landscape, supported by solid data and systematic trend analysis.

Furthermore, the report clearly presents the overall development trajectory of outward direct investment and inbound foreign investment, focusing on the characteristics of structural optimization under the guidance of high-quality development.