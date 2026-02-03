LINE

China to establish standard system for low-altitude economy by 2027

A system of standards for the low-altitude economy is expected to be basically established by 2027, according to guidelines published on Monday.

The guidelines state that by 2030, there will be more than 300 standards for the low-altitude economy, and a structurally optimized, advanced, reasonable and internationally compatible standards system will be basically formed, providing strong support for the sector's sound development.

The standards system will cover the entire industrial chain, including low-altitude aircraft, infrastructure, air traffic management, safety supervision and application scenarios.

China's low-altitude economy has entered a period of accelerated industrialization, forming a complete industrial ecosystem that spans technological R&D, equipment manufacturing, operations services and infrastructure construction.

The guidelines were released by the State Administration for Market Regulation and several other central government departments.

 
 

