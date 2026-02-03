London to be Pop Mart's Europe HQ

Pop Mart, a Beijing-based collectible toy company, recently announced plans to establish its European headquarters in London, marking a significant step in its international expansion strategy.

The plan was announced on Friday at the UK-China Business Forum, where company founder and CEO Wang Ning met with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer as a forum participant.

The toymaker, which rides a wave of global success fueled by blind boxes, features Labubu and other designer collectibles. It is set to open seven new stores in the UK, including a flagship location on Oxford Street in London, alongside new stores in Birmingham and Cardiff.

In addition to the UK, Pop Mart intends to expand its footprint across Europe, eyeing 20 new stores.

Wang emphasized the strategic importance of London as a global hub for creative industries.

"London is at the heart of the global creative ecosystem, and we are thrilled to launch Pop Mart's European operations there and deepen our global presence," he said during his discussion with the visiting prime minister.

As part of its European operations, Pop Mart plans to leverage the city's international appeal to attract top-tier artists for collaborations, pushing forward its global IP strategy.

The company is also looking to bridge Chinese and international cultural trends, integrating creative resources from both markets to enhance its portfolio.

In the first half of 2025, Pop Mart's revenue soared to 13.88 billion yuan ($1.99 billion), a year-on-year increase of 204.4 percent. In the Chinese market, the company saw a 135.2 percent increase in sales, amounting to 8.28 billion yuan. Meanwhile, its international business showed notable gains: Asia-Pacific revenue climbed by 257.8 percent to 2.85 billion yuan, and the Americas recorded a 1,142 percent increase, with 2.26 billion yuan in revenue.

The company's European and other regional operations saw a 729.2 percent rise, contributing 477.7 million yuan to overall top line growth.

The company's global retail presence has expanded rapidly, and it currently operates 571 stores across 18 countries, including 2,597 roboshops — automated kiosks selling its collectible figures.

In the period, Pop Mart added 40 new stores globally, including five in Europe and 19 in the Americas.

Wang said Pop Mart remains in the early stages of its development compared to legacy IP companies like Disney, but sees this actually as an advantage.

"We are still in the early days compared to companies like Disney," he said in a recent interview with Xinhua News Agency. "When a brand builds a true iconic IP, it stands the test of time and resonates with generations. We may face ups and downs, but I am confident Pop Mart will continue to grow and evolve."