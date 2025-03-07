Xinjiang's efforts to advance opening-up bear fruit

The Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region has made "unprecedented" efforts in expanding multilevel practical cooperation with Central Asian countries in recent years, as part of China's efforts to boost high-level opening-up, the chairman of the region said.

Under the framework of jointly building the Belt and Road, Xinjiang, as a frontier area of China neighboring Central Asia, has adopted a more proactive opening-up strategy with the countries in that region by developing itself as the core area of the Belt and Road Initiative and the China (Xinjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone, said Erkin Tuniyaz, chairman of Xinjiang, in an exclusive interview with China Daily.

"We have been pushing forward multilevel exchanges and practical cooperation with Central Asian countries with unprecedented efforts," he said, adding that the region will continue to strengthen in-depth cooperation in key areas including economic and trade investment, energy resources and cultural tourism.

By enhancing such cooperation, Xinjiang has committed to building itself into a golden corridor linking Asia and Europe and to serving as a gateway for opening-up efforts in western China, he said.

In particular, the Xinjiang pilot FTZ, established in November 2023, has become a hub for reform and opening-up in the region, which has strengthened top-level design and promoted the high-standard development of the pilot FTZ, Erkin Tuniyaz said.

"By continuously releasing policy dividends, it has effectively promoted the high-quality development of Xin-jiang's economy and society," he added.

The Xinjiang pilot FTZ encompasses three iconic areas — Urumqi, Kashgar and Horgos — and is the first FTZ in China's northwestern border region.

From 2022 to 2024, the annual total import and export volume in Xinjiang reached 246.36 billion yuan ($34 billion), 357.33 billion yuan and 435.11 billion yuan, respectively. Furthermore, the import and export volume of the Xinjiang pilot FTZ reached about 189.98 billion yuan last year, accounting for 43.66 percent of Xinjiang's total volume.

Besides continuing to develop the Xinjiang pilot FTZ, the region will also accelerate the process of developing itself as the core area of the BRI, Erkin Tuniyaz said.

"We will step up efforts to build the regional capital of Urumqi into a regional center for international trade and logistics, an international inbound cargo distribution center, and a multifunctional international aviation hub geared toward Central and West Asia," he said.

The economy of the region has continued to develop rapidly, and social undertakings have progressed comprehensively, he said.

"Xinjiang has embarked on a great journey from backwardness to progress, from poverty to prosperity, and from isolation to openness. The vast land of over 1.6 million square kilometers is filled with changes and vitality," said Erkin Tuniyaz.

In particular, since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, efforts have been made to vigorously promote high-quality development, expand high-level opening-up, create a high-quality life for the people, adopt efficient governance, ensure high-level security, and drive historic changes in all undertakings in Xinjiang, he said.

He added that the region, which this year is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its establishment, enjoys a good situation of social stability and people living and working in peace and contentment, while China's modernization has made solid new strides in Xinjiang.

The region's GDP has increased from 930.69 billion yuan in 2015 to 2.05 trillion yuan in 2024, with an average annual growth rate of 6.1 percent. The average annual per capita disposable income of residents increased from 16,859 yuan to 30,899 yuan in that same period, with an average annual growth rate of 7 percent.

Meanwhile, the construction of transportation infrastructure in the region has been comprehensively accelerated, with the total operating mileage of railways reaching 9,092 kilometers and the total mileage of first-class expressways reaching 12,400 km. The region also has 27 civil airports.

The improved transportation network has made traveling to and within Xinjiang easier and faster than ever, Erkin Tuniyaz said.

Furthermore, the region has continuously increased investment in people's livelihoods, with over 77 percent of the regional government's financial expenditure being used for that purpose, he said.

He added that developing new quality productive forces has become an important focus for promoting high-quality development, and the region has made plans to further develop in areas such as new and clean energy as well as computing power.