Peak emissions and carbon neutrality remain key targets

China will take steps to respond to green trade barriers as it advances toward carbon neutrality, says the Government Work Report that was delivered at the opening of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress on Wednesday.

The country will diligently work toward peaking carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality before 2060, the report said.

It listed a series of concrete measures to promote the targets.

The country will steadily advance the second batch of trials to reach peak carbon dioxide emissions and establish a group of zero-carbon industrial parks and factories.

The establishment of a framework for controlling the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions will be accelerated, and the national carbon trading market will be expanded to cover more industries.

The report highlights measures the country will adopt in response to green trade barriers, which often entail implementing regulations that impose restrictions or requirements on imported products to ensure adherence to specific environmental standards.

The country will keep carbon emissions statistics and undertake accounting initiatives, and develop systems for managing carbon emissions and conducting carbon labeling and certification, the report said.

More will be done to promote new energy development, it said.

The country will speed up the construction of new energy bases in deserts and other arid areas, develop offshore wind farms and promote both the integration of renewable energy into local grids and the construction of transmission routes, it said.

Low-carbon upgrade trials will be conducted in coal-fired power plants, the report said.

"We will develop major projects for climate change response and engage in and steer global environmental and climate governance," it said.