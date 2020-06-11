South China's Hainan to create int'l aviation hub to boost free trade port construction

Aerial photo taken on April 11, 2020 shows the expansion project of Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

South China's island province Hainan is accelerating the construction work of the expansion project of Haikou Meilan International Airport to serve the development of its free trade port.

The second phase of the project in Haikou, capital of Hainan, is expected to be ready for operation in 2020, according to the Haikou Meilan International Airport.

The project is anticipated to better serve Hainan's development as an international trade hub and a free trade port with a comprehensive modern transportation system.

So far, the construction of the new runway, terminal, and airport transport facilities have all entered the final stage. The key works of the project are expected to be completed by June 30.

This under-construction second phase of the Haikou Meilan International Airport expansion project includes a 4F-level aircraft movement area, the highest level in China's civil aviation industry, which will be capable of handling the takeoff and landing of the A380 superjumbo jet.

The new project will help the airport achieve its annual throughput target of 4.2 million international passengers initially, and the number is expected to reach 10 million in the future.

On June 1, Chinese authorities released a master plan for the Hainan free trade port, which aims to build the southern island province into a globally-influential high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.

A free trade port system focusing on trade and investment liberalization and facilitation will be "basically established" in Hainan by 2025 and become "more mature" by 2035, according to the plan jointly issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council.

Advanced technologies, such as the seismic isolation technique, have been applied in the terminal construction.

The new terminal will offer passengers a unique travel experience through its design and decorations with local culture elements of the island province, such as the traditional architecture and boathouse.

In the new terminal, the Haikou Meilan International Airport will also create the country's largest tax-free airport shopping area.

The airport is exploring the civil aviation market to create an "aviation economic circle" with more flexible air services, both at home and abroad.

By the end of 2019, the Haikou Meilan International Airport had served 297 air routes, connecting 149 cities at home and abroad.

In 2019, the airport's annual passenger throughput exceeded 24.2 million, ranking 17th in the country's total of nearly 240 civil airports.

China's civil aviation authorities on Tuesday unveiled a plan to trial the "Seventh Freedom of the Air" in the Hainan free-trade port.

The trial means that some international routes in Hainan are now open to foreign airlines to operate here.

The number of Hainan's international routes reached 103 in 2020, up from five in 2003.