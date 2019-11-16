China to accelerate approvals of development projects for Greater Bay Area

China's economic planner is working with other parties to accelerate the approval of development projects for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, an official said Friday.

A comprehensive planning system will be gradually established, involving projects for the region in aspects like infrastructural connectivity, ecological and environmental protection, industrial development and inter-city railway, said Meng Wei, spokeswoman for the National Development and Reform Commission, at a news conference.

The Greater Bay Area international science and technology innovation center is being erected gradually, based on "two corridors" and "two points," she said.

The "two corridors" refer to the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong science and technology innovation corridor and the Guangzhou-Zhuhai-Macao science and technology innovation corridor, she said.

The "two points" refer to the Lok Ma Chau Loop, which occupies a strategic location on the border of Shenzhen and Hong Kong, and Hengqin, which is located in Zhuhai in southern Guangdong Province and is next door to Macao.

The Greater Bay Area's infrastructural connectivity has been strengthened, she said, noting that a series of infrastructure projects have been completed or are under construction.

For example, the Nansha Bridge, which links Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, and the city of Dongguan, a manufacturing powerhouse, opened to traffic in April this year. Known as the Humen Second Bridge, it is expected to greatly relieve traffic pressure in the area.

More efforts will be made to build a quality living circle for living, working and traveling in the Greater Bay Area, She said.

Chinese authorities in February 2019 unveiled the outline development plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, aiming to develop the region into a role model of high-quality development.

The Greater Bay Area consists of Hong Kong, Macao and nine cities in Guangdong -- Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing.