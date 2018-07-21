U.S.-initiated tariff rows viewed negatively in U.S. poll

A poll released Thursday revealed that the recent tariffs the United States have slapped on its trading partners were largely seen as a negative among U.S. voters.

The Pew Poll found that 49 percent of those surveyed believed the tariffs were "bad for the United States," while those who believed the opposite was 40 percent.

About 48 percent of the respondents said they've heard "a lot" about the tariffs, while 34 percent said they've heard "a little."

The poll found that opinions regarding the tariffs varied between genders, age groups, political leanings, races and education levels.

Generally, those who are older, more conservative, with lower education, white, and men are more supportive of the tariffs.

The biggest divide is among Republican and Democratic voters. Among those who support the GOP, 73 percent supported the tariffs, but among Democratic or Democratic-leaning voters, 77 percent are critical of the tariffs.

The result is similar to other recent polls on U.S. voters' view on the tariffs.

The survey was conducted between July 11 and 15 among 1,007 adults in the United States.