Pop Mart, Sony Pictures to develop Labubu film

(ECNS) – Chinese toymaker Pop Mart said Thursday it will partner with Sony Pictures to develop a feature film based on Labubu, its globally popular designer toy character.

The movie, still in early development, will combine live action with computer-generated imagery (CGI) to bring the sharp-toothed fluffy dolls to the big screen, the Beijing-based company said.

Created in 2015 by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, Labubu has gained widespread popularity in recent years. The character drew global attention after being seen on a bag carried by Lisa, fueling demand and long queues at Pop Mart stores.

Last year, Pop Mart sold more than 100 million Labubu dolls globally. The company said the film aims to capitalize on this phenomenon.

The company described the partnership with Sony as a significant step in expanding the brand, adding that the film will aim to deliver a distinctive cinematic experience.

The company also said the film is expected to be directed and produced by Paul King, the filmmaker behind the Paddington series and box-office hit Wonka.

(By Zhang Dongfang)