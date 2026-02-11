China hosts Spring Festival celebration at IMO

Zheng Zeguang (left), China's ambassador to the UK, presents a gift symbolizing the Year of the Horse to Arsenio Dominguez, secretary-general of the IMO, at the Spring Festival reception held at the IMO headquarters in London on Feb 10. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

China hosted a Spring Festival reception at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) headquarters in London on Feb 10, celebrating the upcoming Year of the Horse with the permanent representatives and delegates from IMO member states.

IMO currently has 176 member states and three associate members. Last November, China established its Permanent Mission to the IMO and was elected to the IMO Council as a Category A member for the 19th consecutive term. The reception marked the first Spring Festival event held since the mission's establishment, with China expressing appreciation for the support of all parties.

Zheng Zeguang, China's ambassador to the United Kingdom, extended warm greetings and best wishes for Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 17 this year. He thanked the IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez and the Secretariat for their long-standing contributions to the international maritime sector and for their support of China.

Highlighting China's achievements in 2025, Zheng noted that the country's GDP grew by 5 percent, with cutting-edge technological breakthroughs, continued development of new-quality productive forces, an accelerated green transition, and record highs in both foreign trade and trade surplus. "China's contribution to world economic growth remained at around 30 percent," he added.

Zheng reaffirmed China's commitment to upholding the international system with the United Nations at its core and practicing true multilateralism. He said that China has long attached great importance to the IMO and global maritime cooperation, and is ready to work with all countries to promote the sound and sustainable development of the shipping industry and advance the IMO's goal of "safe, secure and efficient shipping on clean oceans".

China will continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the IMO Secretariat and member states, uphold the IMO-centered global maritime governance system, address the negative impacts of geopolitical tensions and rising trade protectionism, and help ensure secure and smooth global supply chains, Zheng said.

Arsenio Dominguez, secretary-general of the IMO, thanked China for bringing joy and vitality to the organization at the reception event.

He noted that the Year of the Horse symbolizes resilience and courage, which are qualities reflected in the shipping sector. He praised the sector's ability to overcome challenges, and expressed confidence in its future. He also commended China's continued engagement in advancing the IMO's agenda while calling for sustained friendship and cooperation among member states.