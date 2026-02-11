Confucius Museum in Shandong hosts New Year cultural, market event

On Little New Year, which fell on Tuesday this year in northern China, the Confucius Museum in Qufu, Shandong province, invited the public to embark on a Chinese New Year journey with a combination of cultural exhibits and a festive market.

The series of activities includes relic exhibits and a VR research and learning experience on Confucian culture. A coinciding market offers souvenirs and handicraft classes.

The event showcases the museum's achievements in revitalizing cultural heritage and represents a new exploration and practice in empowering high-quality museum development with digital technology, said Guo Sike, the museum's curator.

"This year, the museum will continue to stimulate cultural innovation and creation to bring the relics in the museum and the words in ancient books to life," Guo said.

Sun Jingliang, head of Qufu's publicity department, said the museum has planned high-quality exhibits, innovated in social education, and consolidated cultural relics protection work in recent years.

"The New Year series of activities planned by the museum deeply integrates traditional culture with modern life, which will better meet the public's spiritual and cultural needs," said Sun.

A yellow jade horse, unearthed from the capital of the state of Lu during the Warring States Period (475-221 BC), is a star attraction at the museum.

"Standing less than 6 centimeters tall, its head raised, ears perked, and corners of the mouth slightly upturned, the piece radiates a charm that comes from its unexpected cuteness," said Yang Jinquan, deputy curator of the museum.

Inspired by the image of the yellow jade horse, the museum has developed souvenirs including fridge magnets, dolls, and ice cream.