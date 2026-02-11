International students celebrate Little New Year immersed in Beijing culture

International students write fu characters and Spring Festival couplets during the event. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

An international Spring Festival gathering for overseas students was held in Beijing on Tuesday, offering young people from around the world an immersive experience of traditional Chinese culture and the historical legacy of the Beijing Central Axis.

The event, themed "Splendid Beijing Central Axis, Joyful Chinese New Year — 2026 Spring Festival Gala for Foreign Students in Beijing", took place at the Beijing People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries on the occasion of Xiaonian, or the Little New Year, which marks the beginning of Spring Festival celebrations.

Wang Yu, secretary of the CPC leadership group and executive vice-president of the BPAFFC, attended the event and delivered a welcome address.

Cultural exchange and hands-on experiences formed the core of the gathering. British stand-up comedian Fraser Sampson served as host, engaging participants with an interactive quiz on the history and cultural significance of the Beijing Central Axis — a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the backbone of the capital's urban layout.

The event also featured a lively talent show, with international students presenting performances such as Turkmen folk dance, Tai Chi fan routines, and recitations of classical Chinese poetry, including Yuan Ri and Chu Ye Xue. The performances highlighted cross-cultural dialogue and were met with enthusiastic applause.

After the performances, several international students shared their impressions of the event.

Khounthasith Kinmalakham, an undergraduate student from Laos at China University of Geosciences (Beijing), said the introductory video and interactive quiz helped him better understand the history of the Beijing Central Axis.

Fraser said he was impressed by the enthusiasm and cultural knowledge displayed by the international students. "They are energetic and genuinely interested in Chinese culture," he said, noting that many participants could sing Chinese songs and recite classical Chinese poems.

Following the stage program, the venue transformed into a traditional cultural workshop. Participants took part in a range of Spring Festival activities, including making dumplings and candied hawthorn skewers, painting Tu'er Ye— a traditional Beijing folk art figure — printing woodblock New Year pictures, writing fu characters and Spring Festival couplets, and trying on traditional Chinese attire.

Through hands-on participation, international students gained a deeper understanding of the values embodied in the Spring Festival — such as family reunion, joy, and hopes for a better life.

The event marked the launch of the "Global Friends Gathering in Beijing" series introduced by the BPAFFC in 2026. The program aims to provide tailored cultural and social activities for the international community in Beijing, fostering people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding.

By combining the cultural heritage of the Beijing Central Axis with Spring Festival traditions, the event offered international students a vivid window into Beijing's history and contemporary cultural life, helping them better understand both the city and China as a whole.

Nearly 60 international students and foreign guests from 35 countries across five continents participated in the event, jointly organized by the BPAFFC and co-hosted by the Beijing International Chinese College. The activity received support from several institutions, including the Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau, the Beijing Central Axis World Heritage Application and Conservation Office, China University of Geosciences (Beijing), Capital Medical University, Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture, and other institutions.

Officials, including Jiao Yutong, vice-president of the BPAFFC, and Li Jie, president of the Beijing International Chinese College, and other guests were also present at the event.