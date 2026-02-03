Orchestrating cultural dialogue through music

On Thursday, the Perelman Theater at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, shone bright with lights and applause as the Central Conservatory of Music's Chinese orchestra, led by conductor Liu Sha, performed a special Chinese New Year traditional music concert.

The event, hosted by the Philadelphia Orchestra, marks a significant moment in cultural exchange between the two countries.

Over 40 musicians from the Central Conservatory of Music performed in the concert, blending traditional and modern Chinese music while fostering deeper cultural dialogue between China and the United States.

The concert's program included a wide range of genres, from orchestral and chamber music to solo and ensemble performances. Traditional instruments such as the bamboo flute were showcased, highlighting the unique tonal qualities of Chinese folk music. Notable pieces included Celebration Overture and Spring River, Flower Moon Night, each blending regional folk elements with intricate orchestral arrangements.

Contemporary works also stood out, such as Sheng: Into the Strange Realm, which explores the modern potential of traditional instruments, and Wind, Elegance, and Praise, a world premiere inspired by the Book of Songs, commissioned for the tour.

In a special encore, the concert fused Chinese Peking Opera gongs with American songwriter Vincent Youmans' music in Tea for Two. The evening closed with the tranquil Beautiful Night by Chinese composer Liu Tianhua, leaving the audience with a lasting sense of harmony.

Earlier in the week, the Central Conservatory of Music's president, Yu Hongmei, met with Ryan Fleur, CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra, to discuss plans for an upcoming 2026 Asia tour and the establishment of a long-term cultural exchange program.