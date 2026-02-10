Year of the Horse-themed "Nihao! China" buses debut in London (Photo:China National Tourist Office in London)

(ECNS) — Fifty "Nihao! China" Year of the Horse-themed double-decker buses began operating across central London on Monday, adding a festive Chinese New Year touch to the city as part of the UK's "Happy Chinese New Year" celebrations.

The bus designs center on the "Nihao! China," complemented by the official "Happy Chinese New Year" logo and auspicious Horse Year motifs symbolizing vitality and progress.

Running at high frequency on major routes, the themed buses will pass by key landmarks including Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly Circus, Oxford Street, Parliament Square, Westminster Abbey, Camden Market and Tate Britain from Feb. 9 to Feb. 23.

The "Nihao! China" Spring Festival bus campaign has been held in London for three consecutive years. It has attracted wide attention from local media and the public, becoming one of the city's most recognizable international cultural highlights during the Chinese New Year period.

In recent years, travel exchanges between China and the United Kingdom have continued to grow, with British tourists showing rising interest in experiencing both China's rich historical heritage and the vibrancy of its modern cities.

Zhang Li, director of the China National Tourist Office in London, said the Year of the Horse-themed buses are more than a festive promotion, describing them as a bridge for people-to-people exchanges that conveys China's openness and friendliness while helping foster a positive atmosphere for deeper tourism cooperation and cultural exchange between the two countries.

(By Evelyn)