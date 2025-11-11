Prehistoric tomb dating back 13,000 years unearthed in S China's Sanya

Photo shows the Luobidong Site in Sanya, Hainan Province, Nov. 8, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Chinese archaeologists have discovered a prehistoric tomb, estimated to be 12,000 to 13,000 years old, at the Luobidong site in Sanya, Hainan Province, according to a seminar held on Sunday. It is the earliest burial site ever found in Hainan.

Discovered in 1983, the Luobidong site was excavated twice between 1992 and 1993, yielding human fossils, stone tools, bone artifacts, and animal fossils. In 2025, a new round of excavations was launched, with a prehistoric tomb found.

Archaeologists proved that the remains belong to a juvenile, with decorative textiles made from shells found near its head and waist – the earliest such findings ever reported in China – which offer rare insights into prehistoric cultural practices in Hainan and potential cultural exchanges with Southeast Asia.

Excavations at the Luobidong site are ongoing, trying to fully reveal the cultural significance of the site and provide a scientific foundation for both prehistoric research in Hainan and the development of the Luobidong National Archaeological Site Park.

(By Zhang Dongfang)