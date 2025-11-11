China makes démarches to Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan 

（ECNS）-- China has made serious démarches and protests to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi after she suggested a Taiwan emergency involving the use of military vessels and military force from the Chinese mainland could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, potentially allowing Tokyo to exercise the right of collective self-defense.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing that the Japanese leader blatantly made wrongful remarks on Taiwan at the Diet that imply the possibility of armed intervention in the Taiwan Strait. It constitutes a gross interference in China's internal affairs and violates the one-China principle, the principles set forth in the four political documents between China and Japan, and basic norms in international relations. This is highly inconsistent with the political commitments made by the Japanese government so far and is egregious in terms of both the nature and impact.

Lin stressed that Taiwan is China's Taiwan. How to solve the Taiwan question and achieve reunification is China's own affair that doesn't tolerate any foreign interference.

"What signal is the Japanese leader trying to send to ‘Taiwan independence' separatist forces? Is Japan up to challenge China's core interests and stop its reunification? Where exactly does Japan want to take its relations with China?" he asked.

The spokesperson added that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. It is also the 80th anniversary of the restoration of Taiwan. Japan committed innumerable crimes during its colonial rule over Taiwan. For the leader of Japan to try to wade into cross-Strait affairs is an affront to international justice, a provocation to the post-WWII order, and a serious blow to China-Japan relations.

"China must and will achieve reunification. We, the Chinese people, have every resolve, will, and conviction to thwart any external interference in and obstruction to China's reunification. China urges Japan to immediately stop interfering in China's internal affairs, stop making provocations and crossing the line, and stop going further down the wrong path," he added.

(By Evelyn)