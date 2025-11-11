Xpeng unveils robot IRON's internal structure to refute doubts

A staff member of XPeng cuts open a leg of the humanoid robot IRON. (Screenshot)

(ECNS) -- Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng unveiled its humanoid robot IRON's internal structure on Thursday to quell speculation that a human operates inside the robot.

At the X9 launch event on Thursday evening, the company presented the IRON robot in a powered-on state and proceeded to cut open its leg covering with scissors, publicly revealing the intricate mechanical structures to the audience.

"We had never cut open the 'skin and muscle' of the robot before while it was powered on," said He Xiaopeng, CEO of Xpeng. "Just one hour before this launch event, we decided to proceed with this demonstration, hoping it will be the last time we prove it is a robot rather than a human," He added.

IRON was unveiled at XPeng's 2025 Tech Day on Wednesday, captivating audiences with its lifelike appearance and feline grace. The unveiling quickly ignited heated debate among Chinese and international netizens.

To refute doubts, the CEO released a video on Thursday morning to show the process of the robot performing its walk. He even asked staff to unzip the back of the robot on camera, revealing the internal mechanical structure beneath the outfit.

Unlike most humanoid robots, XPENG's new-generation IRON is designed to be "born from within." It features a human-like spine, bionic muscles, and a fully flexible skin that can be customized for different body types.

"Some people simply don't believe the world is changing this fast," He said, adding that the company's robotics team insisted on making the single-take, unedited video to respond to these doubts.

Xpeng is targeting the mass production of high-performance humanoid robots by the end of 2026, the CEO said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)