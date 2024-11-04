China's self-developed superconducting quantum computer completes 270,000 tasks

(ECNS) -- Computing power of Origin Wukong, China's independently developed third-generation superconducting quantum computer, was sold overseas for the first time, marking a milestone in China's quantum computing development, according to the Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center.

Powered by Wukong, a 72-qubit indigenous superconducting quantum chip, the quantum computer has completed 270,000 tasks for 133 countries and regions since it was put into operation on Jan. 6.

The United States, Russia, and Japan rank as the top three countries in terms of overseas users accessing "Origin Wukong".

China's sale of superconducting quantum computing power to the international market represents an initial acknowledgment from the global market of China’s strength in quantum computing technology, said Zhao Xuejiao, deputy director of Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center and head of the "Origin Wukong" cloud service development team.

Over 60 universities have implemented quantum computing education programs centered around "Origin Wukong."

"Origin Wukong" is China’s first quantum computing company and currently the country's leading provider in delivering complete superconducting quantum computers. It boasts independently developed superconducting quantum computer manufacturing chain in China.