Shenzhou-18 astronauts return to Beijing after 6 months in space

(ECNS) --The astronauts of the Shenzhou-18 manned mission safely returned to Earth and arrived in Beijing on Monday, according to the China Manned Space Agency. Senior officials from the command headquarters overseeing the space station application and development phase greeted the astronauts at the airport.

Astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu lived in China's Tiangong space station since April 25 this year. They concluded their mission on Monday, touching down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China.

The three astronauts will enter a quarantine recovery period for comprehensive medical examinations and health assessments, followed by a period of rest. They are expected to hold a group meeting with the media in Beijing soon.