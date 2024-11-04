LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

Shenzhou-18 astronauts return to Beijing after 6 months in space

2024-11-04 14:08:20Ecns.cn Editor : Zhao Li ECNS App Download

(ECNS) --The astronauts of the Shenzhou-18 manned mission safely returned to Earth and arrived in Beijing on Monday, according to the China Manned Space Agency. Senior officials from the command headquarters overseeing the space station application and development phase greeted the astronauts at the airport.

Astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu lived in China's Tiangong space station since April 25 this year. They concluded their mission on Monday, touching down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China.

The three astronauts will enter a quarantine recovery period for comprehensive medical examinations and health assessments, followed by a period of rest. They are expected to hold a group meeting with the media in Beijing soon.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2024 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]