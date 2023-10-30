Beijing Xiangshan Forum offers diverse perspectives for the U.S.: expert

(ECNS) -- The 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum will present an opportunity for the U.S. to hear diverse perspectives, said an expert when interviewed by China News Service on Sunday.

The high-level security conference kicked off on Monday.

Cynthia Xanthi Carras, country director for China in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, is scheduled to attend the forum as head of the U.S. delegation. Researcher Zhao Xiaozhuo, from the Academy of Military Science, stated that a significant number of international forums are dominated by the U.S. and its Western allies.

“When the United States discusses issues with its Western allies, they lose many opportunities to hear the voices from other countries," he said.

Zhao added that U.S. delegation’s attending this time will enhance mutual understanding between the U.S., China, and other countries. "This Beijing Xiangshan Forum provides an opportunity for the U.S. to fully understand the viewpoints of other countries, and to hear their voices."

He also expressed that the U.S. bears significant responsibilities in international security affairs. Listening to voices from different countries is beneficial in formulating policies and adjusting strategies. "Moreover, it’s not about confrontation or division, but rather cooperation and mutual benefit."

Lora L. Saalman, senior researcher with Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, told China News Service that the forum is a great opportunity to understand how various countries perceive a certain issue, with diverse voices freely expressing their opinions.

“The organization of such an event reflects China's open attitude, as you will find that everyone's thoughts and voices can be heard,” she added.