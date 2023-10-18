BRI greatly benefits people of Nepal: merchant in Xizang

By Zhao Li

(ECNS) -- "The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has greatly benefited the people of Nepal,” said Nepalese businessman Ratna Kumar, who has lived in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, for 38 years.

Trade boosted thanks to BRI

“Over the past decade, I have personally seen increased convenience in trade between the two countries, which is a great thing for those of us engaged in foreign trade,” he said.

Ratna Kumar, 66, started a family in Xizang, marrying a local woman and having two sons. He considers China his homeland, describing his life there as peaceful and happy.

Ratna Kumar takes an interview in Lhasa, Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct 17, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Network)

Ratna and his family used to engage in wool exports. The local government would purchase wool from herders and export it to Nepal through merchants like him. This approach not only increased the income of herders but also promoted the local foreign trade industry.

"The Chinese government has provided great policy support to business people like us," he said.

“The BRI has brought and will bring more important infrastructure to Nepal, like roads and railways. The people of Nepal are very grateful for China's economic assistance," he added.

China's Foreign Ministry in August last year reaffirmed its commitment to funding Nepal in conducting research on a cross-border railway linking China and the South Asian nation, which is expected to give a big boost to the landlocked country.

After operation, there will be more people to benefit from prosperous cross-border trade businesses, Ratna believes.

Chinese experts arrive in Kathmandu on Dec 27, 2022, for a feasibility study of the China-Nepal cross-border railway. (Photo: China Railway Construction Cooperation)

Tremendous changes in Xizang

In Ratna Kumar's eyes, the lives of the people in Xizang have undergone tremendous changes since his arrival 38 years ago.

"When I first came to Lhasa, there was no tap water, and we had to dig wells. Now, every household has access to running water, which is very convenient," said Retna.

Speaking of these changes, Ratna smiled with excitement.

"What impressed me most is the Chinese government's consistent commitment to improving people's lives over the years, such as building roads and bridges and improving the business environment. These efforts have yielded tangible benefits for the people of Xizang," he said.

Ratna said that the business environment has also seen significant improvement.

Using the process of obtaining business permits as an example, he said, "In the past, it took several visits to government offices to complete all the paperwork. Now, everything has become very convenient. Just explain your requirement to the officials, and you can complete all the processes within a day."

"I feel very happy living in China,' said Ratna.