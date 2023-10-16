More than 4,500 China-Europe freight trains utilize east route this year

(ECNS) -- The east route of the China-Europe freight railway, including the Manzhouli, Suifenhe and Tongjiang ports, has witnessed the passage of 4,583 trains, transporting 489,000 TEU of goods, an increase of 9 percent and 21.9 percent respectively, China Railway Harbin Bureau Group announced on Monday.

Data shows that a total of 3,891 trains passed through the Manzhouli, transporting 420,000 TEU of goods, 684 trains through Suifenhe, transporting 68,000 TEU of goods, and eight trains through Tongjiang, which opened in the third quarter this year, carrying 880 TEU of cargo.

A China-Europe freight train passes through the Tongjiang ports. (File photo/China News Service)

At present, the east route of the China-Europe freight train railway reaches 13 countries, including Russia, Poland, Germany, and Belgium, and connects more than 60 cities across China.

China-Europe freight trains have become an important carrier for the mutual benefit and connectivity between China and other BRI countries.