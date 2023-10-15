Xi's Juncao recommendation a global hit

(ECNS)-- Juncao, literally meaning "fungus grass," is dubbed "Chinese grass" and "happiness grass" by people in many countries. In the 1990s, when Xi Jinping worked in Fujian Province, he spoke highly of the Juncao technology and actively recommended it, promoting its cultivation in many developing countries.

Over the past 20 years, Juncao technology has taken root in 106 countries and regions, including Brazil, Fiji, Lesotho, Rwanda and Central African Republic, helping solve development problems in the regions. It is a practice of China's efforts in building a global community of a shared future.