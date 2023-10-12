Baihetan Hydropower Station generates over 100 bln kWh of green power

(ECNS) -- The Baihetan Hydropower Station on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, has achieved a cumulative power generation of over 100 billion kilowatt-hours, according to China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC) on Thursday, which built the station.

This is equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 82.4 million metric tons, contributing to the green economic development and electricity demand of residents in the Yangtze River Delta region.

With a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, the hydropower station is equipped with 16 hydro-generating units, each with a capacity of 1 million kilowatts, the largest single-unit capacity in the world.

The power station can supply over 60 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity to the Yangtze River Delta region, as well as the provinces of Sichuan and Yunnan each year. Its daily maximum power generation can meet the electricity needs for 148 million people in a day.