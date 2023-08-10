Over 100 overseas teens awarded for Chinese culture favor

The awards ceremony for the first Chinese Cultural Practice Competition for Overseas Teenagers of Chinese Descent is held at the China National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing on Aug.9. (Photo:China News Service/Li Jun)

(ECNS) -- The awards ceremony for the first Chinese Cultural Practice Competition for Overseas Teenagers of Chinese Descent was held at the China National Archives of Publications and Culture on Wednesday.

The winning teenagers and their teachers shared their stories of Chinese culture at the ceremony.

"I started learning calligraphy at the age of six. During the practice, I discovered that different script styles such as clerical script, regular script, cursive script, and running script are all vivid and interesting,” said Jason Fan from Australia.

“I also enjoy reading ancient Chinese poetry, where I can feel the beauty of nature, cherish the bonds of family and friendship, and experience the poet's patriotism and love for the homeland," he added.

Boning He from Switzerland said, "Over the past few days, by visiting landmarks such as the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Beihai Park, Tsinghua University, the Bird's Nest (the National Stadium), and the China National Archives of Publications and Culture, I have gained a deeper understanding of Beijing.”

“In the future, I hope to study Chinese diligently with all my friends and continue exploring the fascinating Chinese culture together,” he added.

After the award ceremony, Weng Huainan, director of the Book and Information Department of the National Museum of China, delivered a Chinese culture lesson to the teens, through which the students are guided to perceive China's history.

The competition featured four categories including Chinese character design, calligraphy, Chinese painting, and traditional music ensemble performance. It received over 5,000 submissions from nearly 50 countries and regions. In the end, more than a hundred participants were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals.

The winning contestants gathered in Beijing on Sunday, embarking on a journey of experiencing Chinese civilization, visiting famous landmarks over the course of three days, including the National Center for the Performing Arts, the Summer Palace, Tsinghua University, the Bird's Nest and Water Cube, and the Great Wall, etc.

This event is under the guidance of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council of China and hosted by China News Service. It is organized by China News Network, Chinaqw.com, and Overseas Chinese Language and Culture Education Online.