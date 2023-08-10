Malaysian girl dressed in Hanfu shares ancient Chinese poems at Summer Palace

Overseas teenagers take sightseeing boats on Kunming Lake to enjoy the beauty of classical Chinese garden at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)

(ECNS) -- A Malaysian Chinese dressed in Hanfu, traditional clothing of the Chinese Han, visited the Summer Palace in Beijing on Wednesday together with a group of overseas teenagers of Chinese descent from over 20 countries and regions, part of their three-day summer exploration of Chinese culture.

As they took a boat ride on Kunming Lake in the Summer Palace, the eighteen-year-old Low Yi Qi fittingly shared a classic poem by renowned Song dynasty poet Li Qingzhao when she saw the picturesque lotus pond.

"I often remember that sunset at Creek Pavilion: too drunk to know our way back home. Turning the boat sound after a joyous day, we blundered deeper into lotus' way. Punt away! Punt away! We drive up a beachful of herons and gulls," she recited loudly on the boat.

Low Yi Qi is a fifth-generation Malaysian of Chinese descent, who has always placed a strong emphasis on learning about Chinese culture. "Because I think culture is the root of a nation, and it has educational significance. Sometimes we can learn valuable lessons from it," she says. "For example, Su Dongpo teaches us to be open-minded and free-spirited, as reflected in his poetic line ' In a straw cloak, spend my life in mist and rain'," the girl added.

With a great fondness for traditional painting much like Low Yi Qi, 13-year-old Tan Jimenez Kaylee Nichole from the Philippines learned the art through instructional videos by herself. She drew a picture before the trip, as beautiful as the scenery at the Summer Palace.

“I'm Chinese by blood, but I have actually never been to China before other than this time. I really like Beijing, I'm really excited to see more things,” she said. “I like everything about the Chinese culture, but it's a bit difficult to use chopsticks. I have learned it already,” she added.

Being the largest and most well-preserved royal park in China, the Summer Palace has long been recognized as “The Museum of Royal Gardens.” Composed mainly of Longevity Hill and Kunming Lake, it hosts over 3,000 man-made ancient structures, including pavilions, towers, bridges, corridors, etc.