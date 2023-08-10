Japan is in no position to make unwarranted remarks on Taiwan: Chinese FM

(ECNS) -- "Taiwan independence" has no future, soliciting Japan's support and selling Taiwan away will only harm the people in Taiwan, and any attempt to collude with external forces in seeking independence and provocations will only fail, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

It was reported that Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party and former Prime Minister of Japan Taro Aso has visited Taiwan, where he met with Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen, Tainan Mayor William Lai and others, and delivered a speech saying that there should be no war in the region, including the Taiwan Strait, and calling for a posture of strong deterrence and “a readiness to fight.”

“Despite China’s strong opposition, certain Japanese politicians visited China’s Taiwan region and made irresponsible remarks that sought to hype up cross-Strait tensions, stoke antagonism and confrontation, and blatantly interfere in China’s internal affairs,” the spokesperson said.

"This seriously violates the one-China principle and the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan and tramples on the basic norms governing international relations. China has made serious démarches to Japan and strongly condemns this,” the spokesperson added.

As a country responsible for the historical crimes it committed against China, Japan needs to all the more draw lessons from history and act prudently, the spokesperson said.

“The Japanese politician, however, kept raising the possibility of “a war” whilst in Taiwan—an obvious attempt to stir up trouble in the Taiwan Strait and push the people in the Taiwan region over the edge of an abyss,” the spokesperson continued.

“What makes this Japanese politician think he is in a position or has the confidence to make such unwarranted remarks on Taiwan?” the spokesperson questioned.

It is stressed that the complete reunification of the motherland is the common aspiration of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation and an unstoppable historical trend and no one shall underestimate the strong resolve, will and capability of the Chinese people to defend the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Japan is urged to deeply reflect on its history of aggression, abide by the one-China principle and its commitments regarding the Taiwan question, and stop meddling in China's internal affairs and lending support to the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces in any form.