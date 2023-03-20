China an active participant in global poverty reduction: experts

(ECNS)-- The 2023 International Forum on Poverty Governance and Global Development was held in the Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, south China's Yunnan Province on Sunday.

Experts and diplomats from across the world said China has consistently been an active participant in global poverty reduction and development. They anticipated that China will continue to share its valuable experience in high-quality rural development with the world, thus providing more motivation and opportunities for modernization and development in other countries.

Former Prime Minister of Thailand Abhisit Vejjajiva emphasized in his address that rural regions remain the most impoverished areas in many countries. He expressed his optimistic outlook for China and other nations to further strengthen their collaborative efforts in the Belt and Road Initiative, to promote the development of rural infrastructure, and cultivate a stable and prosperous community of shared future for all of humanity.

According to Qu Sixi, the representative of the United Nations' World Food Programme in China, amidst the ever-increasing global development imbalances, China has not only successfully eliminated absolute poverty but also played an active role in international poverty reduction. By sharing its advanced experiences and practices with other developing countries, China has earned respect and admiration from nations across the globe, he said.

Robert Walker, a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in the UK and a foreign professor at Beijing Normal University, asserted that China has effectively mobilized all sectors and enacted a variety of policies spanning politics, economics, and society to comprehensively fulfill the individual, community, corporate, collective, and international obligations involved in poverty alleviation governance. China's unwavering commitment to " whole -process social responsibility" has significantly advanced global sustainable development and played a crucial role in reducing poverty on a global scale.

David Ferguson, Honorary English Editor-in-Chief of Foreign Languages Press CICG, asserted that the upgraded infrastructure, electricity, and communication in China's rural areas have created more possibilities for the flourishing development of rural e-commerce. He pointed out that in the future, Chinese rural e-commerce should focus on promoting green transformation, improving environmental protection standards in product packaging materials, packaging design and manufacturing, and the disposal of express delivery waste.

The Ambassador of Mozambique to China, Maria Gustava, believed that China's successful practice of consolidating poverty alleviation achievements through technology and promoting rural revitalization has important references for developing countries, including Mozambique. Scientific and technological advancements, represented by new infrastructure and the internet, have shortened the geographical distance between urban and rural areas, attracting more funding and talent to rural development, and nurturing momentum for rural sustainable development and agricultural modernization transformation, she said.

The forum was co-hosted by the China Foreign Languages Bureau, the People's Government of Yunnan Province, the China Public Relations Association, and Renmin University of China. Over 190 envoys, government officials, and expert scholars from 20 countries and four international organizations, including the United Nations, attended the forum.