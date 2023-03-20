LINE

Giant structures win praise and awards

1. Beipan Bridge: It is 1,341 meters long, with a designed speed of 80 kilometers an hour. Opened in December 2016, it stands 565 meters above the Beipan River.

Recognized as the world's highest bridge by Guinness World Records, it was awarded the Gustav Lindenthal Medal.

The 800-meter span of Yachihe Bridge is the world's longest steel truss, cable-stay bridge structure. (CHINA DAILY)

2. Yachihe Bridge: 1,240 meters long, with a designed speed of 80 km/h. Opened in July 2016, it stands 434 meters above the Yachi River. It won the Gustav Lindenthal Medal.

3. Pingtang Bridge: 2,135 meters long, with a designed speed of 80 km/h. Opened in December 2019, it won the Gustav Lindenthal Medal.

Huayudong Bridge in Qingzhen county, Guizhou province, was awarded the Gustav Lindenthal Medal, one of the most prestigious international bridge construction awards. Guizhou has nearly half of the 100 highest bridges in the world. (CHINA DAILY)

4. Huayudong Bridge: It was opened in June 2021 and is 260 meters long. It also won the Gustav Lindenthal Medal.

5. Dafaqu Grand Bridge: 1,427 meters long, with a designed speed of 100 km/h. It was opened in December.

6. Qingshui Bridge: 2,174 meters long, it stands 406 meters above the Qingshui River. It was opened in December 2015.

