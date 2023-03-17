China intensifies high-quality development in border, cross-border zones

A crane loads containers at Erenhot Port in North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region. (Photo/Xinhua)

China will intensify efforts to promote high-quality development in border and cross-border economic cooperation zones, according to the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

The ministry said that it had issued a circular containing 15 measures in this regard with other 16 government departments, which include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Development and Reform Commission.

The circular pointed out that border and cross-border economic cooperation zones are important platforms for China to deepen cooperation with neighboring countries and regions, and to promote high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative. The zones are also important for the social and economic development of border areas.

The circular urged for more efforts to build border and cross-border economic cooperation zones into platforms for high-level opening-up, integrating border trade, processing and manufacturing, producer services, logistics and procurement.

The 15 measures include enhancing the layout and functions of border and cross-border economic cooperation zones through means such as establishing new ones and expanding existing ones.

The measures also include expanding international cooperation, supporting innovative industrial development, enhancing supplies of production factors and improving institutional structures of the zones, like improving working and management mechanisms.