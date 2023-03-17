We hope to strengthen cooperation with Chinese provinces: El Salvador Ambassador to China

(ECNS) --"On this visit to Sichuan Province, I did not expect that Salvadoran coffee would be so popular in Chengdu. I am very happy," said Aldo Alvarez, Salvadoran ambassador to China, during a media interview at a coffee shop in Chengdu city on Wednesday.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and El Salvador.

According to statistics from the General Administration of Customs of China, the trade volume between China and El Salvador reached $1.892 billion in 2022.

China's main exports to El Salvador are electromechanical products, plastic products, machinery and equipment, while its imports include capacitors, sugar, and clothing.

Alvarez noted that El Salvador and China will officially begin negotiations on a free trade agreement in April of this year.

He believes that this will further deepen bilateral relations regarding economy and trade and provide a good opportunity to deepen local cooperation.

"We hope to further deepen economic and trade cooperation and exchanges with Chinese provinces and regions," he said.

In addition to coffee, El Salvador also exports agricultural products such as cotton, sugar, and textiles. Alvarez said that as Sichuan is a major agricultural province, the two sides can also deepen cooperation in agricultural modernization, agricultural technology, and other fields in the future.

He expressed hope that in the future, cooperation between El Salvador and Chinese provinces will be further strengthened.