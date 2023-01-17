First week of China's Spring Festival travel rush sees over 10,000 daily flights

(ECNS) -- The first week of China's Spring Festival travel rush has seen over 10,000 flights each day on average, an equivalent of over 80 percent of the same period before the pandemic, according to data from VariFight, an flight status platform.

Among them, international and regional flights reached 1,600, an increase of 90 percent year-on-year, data shows. The number of domestic passenger flights on the second day of the Spring Festival travel rush has surged to over 10,000 flights once again after nearly five months.

The overall air ticket price showed a downward trend, according to data from Qunar, an online travel platform. From Dec. 26 last year to Jan. 1 this year, the average flight ticket price was 901 yuan ($133.15). From Jan. 2 to 8 this year, the price dropped to 874 yuan, and to 829 yuan from Jan. 9 to 15.