G7 summit: does it really contribute to the world?

(ECNS) -- The three-day "Group of Seven" (G7) summit has come to an end, and an embarrassing political performance was finally concluded. The hypocrisy and hegemonic nature of the G7 were thoroughly exposed during the show.

Promise or boast?

In a joint communiquéissued by the G7 leaders after their meeting, they promised that they “will jointly assume our responsibility and work with partners around the world to find solutions to pressing global challenges.” They also pledged some $600 billion to help build infrastructure projects for developing nations across the globe and unveiled plans to establish a climate club by the end of year 2022.

Do they really intend to make any contribution to the world?

"While they boasted of uncommon and unprecedented shared purpose in tackling all of these challenges, the solutions they endorsed in some cases seemed self-defeating and contradictory,” the American opinion website Politico has commented.

The G7 fails on all fronts, Politico says, adding that “On all of the above, details and real money were notably sparse."

Embarrassing "battle”

When the G7 leaders greeted each other at a round-table meeting, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jokingly argued over whether they should undress, with Johnson saying that showing off his “pecs” would make him appear "tougher than Putin.”

This battle of the pecs sparked heated discussions, with many criticizing Johnson and others delegates for being childish and ridiculous.

"I don't know how they wanted to undress, waist-high or not, but I think it would be a disgusting sight either way,” Russian president Vladimir Putin responded.

A “loudspeaker” for smearing China

In their joint communiquéafter the summit, the word "China" appeared a total of 14 times in the text.

The text is largely critical of China on matters concerning Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, the East China Sea, the South China Sea, peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and more, smearing China with so-called “unfair economic practices” and “forced labor.”

Yet the communiquéturned the topic abruptly to cooperation with China, calling on us to “press Russia to stop its military aggression.”

The G7 presents its own values and standards as universal values and standards, in order to incite confrontation. Their true purpose is attacking and smearing China.

Analysts point out that the G7 summit has long been reduced to a puppet show and loudspeaker for the United States to win over its allies and attack China. Today's G7 summit was more like a mobilization meeting to peddle U.S. foreign strategy.

The United States disguised its suppression of China as its defense of Western values. Behind its so-called "justice" mask, the U.S. hides a Cold War mentality with threatening geopolitical interests. (John Lee)