Fortified Manors of Yongtai selected to WMF 2022 World Monuments Watch

(ECNS) -- Fortified Manors of Yongtai in southeast China's Fujian Province was listed on 2022 World Monuments Watch issued by World Monuments Fund (WMF) on Tuesday.

Three manors of Yongtai, built by Huang Family in 1860, 1890, and 1905 respectively, stood out among 225 nominated sites around the globe. Experts hold that the world could learn about the survival wisdom of traditional Chinese family and architecture from these manors.

One of the Manors of Yongtai in China's Fujian Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Gaoliang)

From Fortified Manors of Yongtai, new models for sustainable development based on the exploration of heritage values of modern Chinese villages can also open a new possibility of expanding international cooperation, according to experts.

The large collection of Fortified Manors, known as Zhuangzhai, well preserved in the mountainous region of Yongtai, were built to house and protect the members of an extended community.

There are 153 fortified manors in Yongtai, of which five have been listed as key cultural relics under national protection.

Launched in 1996, the World Monuments Watch is a biennial program that advocates for heritage sites in critical need of protection and galvanizes action and support for their preservation.