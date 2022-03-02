Flame of Beijing Paralympic Winter Games collected

The flame of Beijing Paralympic Winter Games is collected at China Braille Library on March 2. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The flame of Beijing Paralympic Winter Games was collected at China Braille Library after two visually impaired youths triggered the "electronic fireworks" via a Braille board Wednesday.

This flame collected by Yin Menglan and Zhang Junjun symbolizes hope, expressing society's best wishes for those with disabilities, hoping they could enjoy a full life and total integration.

Flames collected from different places gathered at the Temple of Heaven on Wednesday afternoon to form the official tinder for Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

Unlike the Olympic Winter Games, flames of the Paralympic Winter Games usually come from different places, usually cities and communities, to form the official tinder.

There are nine destinations from which to collect flames, including Britain's Stoke Mandeville, the birthplace of the Paralympic movement, and another eight places in Beijing and Zhangjiakou.

The official tinder gathering ceremony has been held Wednesday afternoon after which the torch relay started from the Temple of Heaven.

A total of 565 torchbearers will participate in the torch relay in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou from Wednesday to Friday.