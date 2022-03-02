Customized buses to serve Beijing Paralympic Winter Games

(ECNS) -- A total of 640 vehicles will support the upcoming Beijing Paralympic Winter Games, among which 40 customized buses will serve wheelchair users and their entourage, according to Beijing Public Transport.

The 40 buses are barrier-free with their floor height the same as station platforms. Meanwhile, they are equipped with barrier-free plates, enabling athletes using wheelchairs to get on and off conveniently.

Each bus has been professionally transformed, with seats and equipment in the middle of the carriage removed, allowing up to six wheelchairs to take at the same time. Meanwhile, barrier-free facilities like handrails, soft backs and doorbells have been installed.

Some positions for wheelchairs are equipped with ground anchors as required, which are safety belts in fact. In addition, the batch of buses is equipped with a body tilting function, which helps passengers get on and off easier.

To guarantee the safety of passengers, the distance between the bus and platform has to be less than 50 centimeters.

The service team will customize transportation plans after receiving applications. And before each departure, drivers will communicate with athletes and volunteers through signaling to ensure passengers are seated.

"As the Paralympic Winter Games gets underway, we'll provide warm services for athletes from all over the world and ensure the full victory of the international event," said a staff member from Beijing Public Transport, which is in charge of transportation during the games.