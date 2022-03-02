LINE

Foreign student encounters ancient Chinese wedding rite

2022-03-02
Sonya Potts from Ningbo British International School experiences a big traditional wedding in a town in Ninghai County, Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, March 1, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Foreign student Sonya Potts from Ningbo British International School experienced a big traditional wedding on Tuesday in a town in Ninghai County, Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province.

At the matchmaker's signal, the groom’s reception team marched forward accompanied by vigorous and powerful gongs and drums.

"Ancient Chinese were particular about weddings. I wanted to experience one too," Potts said.

The young woman said she loves sharing interesting China stories with her family and friends.

Ninghai has long been a treasury of cultural and artistic traditions, of which the "Ten-mile dowry" wedding is particular to eastern Zhejiang.

As a vital part of traditional Chinese culture, it has inherited the wedding customs of the Han nationality, including matchmaking, meeting, dowry preparation and reception, sedan chair weddings, etc.

The bride's team, bearing a rich dowry, would often stretch miles, lending the procession its name.

The "Ten-mile dowry" tradition was selected as a national intangible cultural heritage in June 2008. It is a significant wedding custom in areas south of Yangtze River. It represents the wish for good fortune and a positive attitude towards life.

