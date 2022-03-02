LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Chinese scientists design cocktail antibody to treat, prevent COVID-19

1
2022-03-02 13:43:26Xinhua Editor : Hao Yunhui ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Chinese scientists designed a cocktail antibody that can deliver a one-two punch to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The researchers from Capital Medical University and Chinese Academy of Sciences developed the bispecific human monoclonal antibody against SARS-CoV-2, combining a noncompeting pair of human neutralizing antibodies, namely B38 and H4, to target two antigens, thus blocking the virus from binding to its receptor.

The double-kill antibody or bsAb15 has shown greater neutralizing efficiency than its parental ones, and more potent neutralizing activity against the Delta variant, according to the study published on Nature Immunology this week.

They selected escape mutants of the two parental antibodies and demonstrated that bsAb15 can efficiently neutralize all escape mutants of single antibodies.

Also, the new antibody was shown to reduce the viral titer in infected nonhuman primates and human ACE2 transgenic mice, making it a feasible and effective potential strategy to treat and prevent severe COVID-19, according to the study.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]