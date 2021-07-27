Abraham Lincoln once said that "You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time." The United States cannot fool all the people all the time over Fort Detrick, either. (John Lee)

(ECNS) -- The United States has been beating around the bush about the international community's concerns over the correlation between the outbreak of vaping-related illnesses in 2019 in Maryland where Fort Detrick is based. It refuses to explain why it has built more than 200 biological labs overseas, and why it doesn't invite international journalists to visit them.

It tries to shy away from these concerns and accuse other countries using lies and deception. But this is doomed to fail. As a famous saying by Abraham Lincoln goes: "You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time." (John Lee)