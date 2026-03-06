Nuclear power eyed as backbone for surging energy needs of smart tech

Nuclear power has a vital role to play in satisfying the skyrocketing electricity demands of the artificial intelligence sector, and should serve as the reliable, zero-carbon backbone for the nation's rapidly expanding computing infrastructure.

Lu Tiezhong, chairman of China National Nuclear Power Co (CNNP), has called for the steady development of nuclear power in China to satisfy the surging energy demands of the AI industry and to accelerate the construction of a modern energy system.

In his proposals to the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference this year, Lu highlighted that global tech giants are now increasingly turning to nuclear energy to overcome the high-energy consumption challenges posed by AI computing power.

"As a stable, reliable and zero-carbon baseload energy source, nuclear power is uniquely positioned to support high-load, nonstop facilities such as AI data centers," he said.

"The synergy between the two sectors is a win-win. While nuclear power enterprises gain a steady market for their output, data centers receive the high-fidelity power necessary for digital infrastructure."

According to International Energy Agency forecasts, global IT loads are expected to see a cumulative increase of 106 gigawatts between 2025 and 2030, fueled by the rapid expansion of generative AI and large-scale model training.

As computing power becomes a core driver of the digital economy, the electricity required to sustain these massive processing clusters has surged, making reliable energy supply a primary strategic bottleneck for the industry's continued growth, said Lu.

According to Lu, unlike intermittent energy sources that fluctuate with weather conditions, nuclear plants offer the stable, continuous baseload power necessary to prevent interruptions in critical computing processes, ensuring that China's digital evolution remains both high-speed and carbon-neutral. The relationship is reciprocal, he said.

While AI technologies are poised to play a transformative role in the nuclear sector's own evolution, CNNP has already established several specialized digital platforms, including big data and AI systems that support production operations, safety management and data analysis.

Lu emphasized that as AI integration deepens, it will further enhance the intelligent operational levels of nuclear plants, ensuring higher efficiency and more rigorous safety feedback loops.

China has been progressively scaling up its nuclear infrastructure in recent years and is on course to become a global leader in operational nuclear power capacity by 2030.

According to forecasts released by the China Nuclear Energy Association, the nation's nuclear capacity is expected to reach 110 GW by 2030 and 150 GW by 2035. Nuclear power will play a vital role as a key substitute for high-carbon energy sources and a mainstay for the stability of the new power system, it said.

China is also stepping up domestic localization of key equipment in the nuclear power sector, ensuring the independent control of key component technologies.

With the accelerated approval of nuclear power projects, the increasing investments in new nuclear power plants in China are expected to further stimulate the country's related industry chain, according to CITIC Securities.

Looking toward the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), Lu outlined a strategic vision of nuclear-renewable coupling.

This approach aligns with national mandates to build a new energy system that emphasizes the coordinated development of wind, solar, hydro and nuclear power.

CNNP is already making strides in this integration by utilizing idle land and tidal flats near existing nuclear sites for renewable projects.

Notable examples include the 2 GW Tianwan tidal flat solar demonstration project, the nation's largest offshore solar farm, located in eastern Jiangsu province.

"All these measures collectively ensure that China's energy standing remains unyielding," Lu concluded, noting that the fusion of nuclear and renewable energy will create a more stable and cleaner energy supply system for the digital economy.

"With China's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality before 2060, nuclear power is expected to play an increasingly vital role in the country's energy transition."