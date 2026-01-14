Greenland rejects Washington's takeover threat

The US desire to take over Greenland cannot be accepted under any circumstances, said Greenland's government on Monday.

"Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. As part of the Realm Community, Greenland is also a member of NATO, and the defense of Greenland should therefore be conducted through NATO," the government said in a statement.

The Kingdom of Denmark consists of Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands, and is also referred to as the Danish Realm.

The government said it will increase its efforts to ensure that the defense of Greenland is carried out within the framework of NATO, noting that all NATO member states, including the United States, share a common interest in Greenland's defense.

US President Donald Trump recently revived rhetoric suggesting that the US should acquire Greenland for security concerns.

Trump has repeatedly said Washington must own Greenland. He says a US military presence there is not enough.

"One way or the other, we are going to take Greenland," Trump has said while adding he would prefer to make a deal with Denmark.

His remarks have drawn widespread opposition from European allies, particularly Denmark and Greenland.

Greenland and Denmark have said Greenland is not for sale, but Trump has not ruled out taking it by force. Denmark and the US, both NATO members, are scheduled to meet this week to discuss the issue.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday that NATO allies have to work together to ensure security, following a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday that came amid increasing tensions over Washington's interest in Greenland.

"We will only strengthen security in the North Atlantic — when we work together, in solidarity and united," he said, adding it was up to Greenland and Denmark to decide the island's future.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers will visit Denmark this week.

The delegation will be led by Democratic US Senator Chris Coons and will include Republican US Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic senators Jeanne Shaheen and Dick Durbin along with some members of the House of Representatives, Coons' office said in a statement on Monday.

Democratic and Republican US lawmakers said last week they expected the US Senate would eventually vote on legislation seeking to rein in Trump's ability to attempt to seize Greenland from Denmark, a longtime US ally.

"As cochair of the Senate NATO Observer Group, I believe it is critical that Congress stands united in supporting our allies and respecting the sovereignty of Denmark and Greenland," Senator Tillis said.

The delegation will be in Copenhagen on Friday and Saturday, Coons' office noted.