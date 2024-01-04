2023 was China's hottest year since temperature records began

China recorded its highest average annual temperature last year, with the hottest and coldest days also breaking records, according to the National Climate Center.

The average temperature last year was 10.7 C, breaking the previous record of 10.5 C in 2021. It is the highest annual average temperature since records began in 1961.

The average temperature in most parts of China was 0.5-1 C higher than usual, with 127 national weather stations across the country recording their highest-ever daily maximum.

China's highest temperature record was shattered on July 16 when Turpan's Sanpu town, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, reached 52.2 C, and the record low was smashed on Jan 22 when the temperature in Mohe's Jintao town, Heilongjiang province, sank to-53 C.

China received a total average rainfall of 615 millimeters last year, which was 3.9 percent below the long-term average. The highest was Beihai in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, which accumulated 3.23 meters during the year.

In addition, 55 national weather stations recorded their highest daily precipitation.

A joint laboratory of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the China Meteorological Administration attributed the extreme weather patterns to global warming in the newly published green book on climate change response in 2023.

"Due to the effect of climate change and the moderate to strong El Nino phenomenon, extreme weather events occurred more frequently, over a wider range and with greater intensity," the green book said.

It predicted that the average temperature in China will continue to rise in the coming decades, with the increase gradually becoming larger from southeast to northwest. Areas including the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, northern Xinjiang and northeastern parts of the country will experience more pronounced warming.

Extreme rainfall and major droughts are also predicted to become more frequent, and the areas with increased risks are mostly located in the densely populated and economically developed eastern part of China. This poses significant challenges to the safety and security of the region, the green book said