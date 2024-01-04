Premier says China ready to provide aid for Japan after deadly earthquake

Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday that China is ready to provide necessary support for Japan's earthquake relief after strong quakes struck Ishikawa Prefecture on the west coast of Japan's main island of Honshu, killing at least 73 people and trapping dozens under collapsed buildings.

In a message of condolence to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Li said he was shocked to learn of the strong quakes in the prefecture, which caused heavy casualties and property loss.

On behalf of the Chinese government, he expressed sincere sympathy for the deceased and offered deep condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and to the injured, Li said.

The premier said he believes that under the leadership of the Japanese government, the people in the disaster-hit areas will be able to overcome difficulties and rebuild their homes as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in Beijing on Wednesday that "so far, there have been no reports of Chinese casualties", adding that the ministry and China's embassy and consulates in Japan will continue to follow the situation closely and provide timely and necessary assistance to Chinese nationals in Japan.

Japanese rescue workers and canine units urgently searched through rubble on Wednesday ahead of predicted bitter cold conditions and heavy rain, in what the Japanese prime minister called a race against time.

Ishikawa Prefecture and nearby areas were shaken by a magnitude 4.9 aftershock early on Wednesday, one of dozens that have followed Monday's magnitude 7.6 temblor, which was centered near Noto, about 300 kilometers from Tokyo. Monday's quake set off tsunami warnings, followed by waves measuring more than 1 meter in some places.

Weather forecasts warned of heavy rain in Ishikawa, leading to worries about landslides and further damage to already affected homes. Temperatures were expected to drop to around 4 C overnight.

Nearly 33,000 people were staying at evacuation centers, and some said they were hungry and cold, unable to sleep and afraid.