Efforts urged to advance nation's cultural development

A leading Communist Party of China official called on Wednesday for consistent efforts to promote high-quality development of the cultural sector and to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning between the Chinese civilization and those of other countries, as the nation advances on the Chinese path to modernization.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks in Beijing when addressing a national conference attended by the country's publicity officials.

Cai underlined the need to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Culture and stay focused on promoting Chinese modernization.

He called for bearing in mind the new cultural mission in the new era and making it a top priority to use the innovative theories of the Party to arm the whole Party and to educate the people.

Efforts must be made to strengthen the nation's mainstream values, shape mainstream public opinion and foster mainstream culture in order to provide a strong ideological guarantee, spiritual strength and favorable cultural conditions for building a stronger country and advancing national rejuvenation, he said.

Cai urged efforts to boost people's confidence, build up broader consensus and form mainstream public opinion. The Party's leadership over cultural development must be upheld to ensure that the work related to publicity, ideology and culture always advances in the right direction, he said.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and made arrangements for publicity work.