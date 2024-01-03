Development to remain the focus in 75th year of nation's founding

China's first domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Magic City, set off from Shanghai on its maiden voyage on Monday. The delivery and operation of the large ship, built after eight years of scientific research and five years of design and construction, has been called a "milestone" in China's shipbuilding industry.

"Our goal is both inspiring and simple. Ultimately, it is about delivering a better life for the people," as the top leader said in the New Year message. The pursuit of a better life is China's simple aspiration for development, and also bears the expectations of people around the world.

In the past year, China has worked hard for peace, for development and for mutual learning among civilizations, as it knows full well that peaceful development is always the main theme and win-win cooperation the top priority.

That explains why China has sent envoys for mediation, be it to find a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine or to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Such efforts by China have won wide recognition from the international community.

Development holds the key to solving all problems. Over the past year, the recovery of the world economy has remained sluggish, and food and energy crises and rising prices have put great pressures on the people of many countries. China's economy realized a 5.2 percent growth in the first three quarters of 2023, making it the largest engine of the world economy. By hosting various expositions, China aims to set up cooperation platforms and share with the rest of the world its development opportunities.

From the successful hosting of the China-Central Asia Summit and the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, to the inclusion of new members in the BRICS family and the San Francisco meeting between the heads of state of China and the United States, China has worked hard to maintain international order and strengthen the Global South, injecting certainty and stability into a volatile and changing world.

As 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of New China, the country will continue to shoulder its responsibility for world fairness and justice, open wider to the outside world, and promote the common development of all countries while promoting its own development.