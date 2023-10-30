Expert says U.S. accusation of dangerous interception aims to hype 'China threat' theory

A Chinese military expert said on Sunday that the United States' recent accusation of dangerous interception by Chinese fighter jets is only aimed to further hype up the "China threat" theory and find excuses for its own military deployment in the next phase.

Major General Meng Xiangqing, a professor at the PLA National Defense University, made the remarks in a one-on-one dialogue held at the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, which kicked off on Sunday.

Meng said that the U.S. has repeatedly hyped the threat posed by the "unprofessional response" of Chinese fighter jets and warships, but all the so-called maritime and air crises hyped by the U.S. have occurred in the waters and airs around China.

"So, the U.S. hyping up this issue is a bit ridiculous," Meng said. "If you don't come, how can there be these 'sea and air crises'?"

Last week, China's Defense Ministry released video evidence of the close-in harassment by U.S. warships against a PLA navy task group which was under routine training in the South China Sea.

Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said in a media briefing that: "How is the Chinese military supposed to intercept the U.S. aircraft and warships if they don't come?"

Meng said that the fact is that over the past few years, the U.S. has conducted long-term, large-scale and highly frequent reconnaissance and provocation in the sea and air around China.

"If similar incidents occur in these seas and airspace around the U.S., the response by the U.S. side couldn't be limited to protesting, tracking, warning," he said. "It could be even more serious."

The intention of the U.S. hyping "dangerous interception" by China is very obvious: One is to continue to hype the so-called China threat theory, while the other is to find reasons for its new military deployment in the next phase, Meng said.

In addition, the U.S. is also attempting to strengthen its relations with its allies in the South China Sea through such hype, said the military expert, noting that the U.S. does not even rule out the possibility of instigating relevant countries in the region to confront China.