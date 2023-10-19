Pragmatic links with Argentina highlighted

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez speaks at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum, to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Oct 18, 2023. (Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn)

President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that China stands ready to work with Argentina to strengthen strategic synergy, promote stable and far-reaching development of bilateral ties, and set an example of solidarity and cooperation among Global South countries.

During a meeting with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Xi said that both China and Argentina are shouldering the mission of national development and revitalization, delivering on their peoples' aspirations for a better life and maintaining international fairness and justice.

China supports Argentina's efforts in maintaining economic and financial stability, and hopes to share its development opportunities with Argentina to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said, adding that China hopes to deepen pragmatic cooperation with Argentina in fields such as agriculture and infrastructure.

China is also willing to import more high-quality products from Argentina, and encourages more Chinese companies to invest in the South American nation, Xi said.

Congratulating Argentina on joining the BRICS cooperation mechanism, Xi pointed out that China and Argentina should strengthen strategic coordination within the framework of the United Nations, the G20 and BRICS.

China always supports the regional integration process of Latin America and the Caribbean, Xi said, adding that China hopes to work with Argentina, as well as other countries in the region to promote the construction of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum and the development of China-Latin America relations.

Fernandez said that China, which has helped Argentina tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, drought and financial and economic difficulties, is a true friend of Argentina.

Argentina fully approves of and actively supports the important initiatives put forward by President Xi, he said.

These initiatives have shown the way to the world, created important opportunities for developing countries and played an irreplaceable part in promoting peace, fairness and sustainable development in the world, Fernandez said.

Argentina firmly adheres to the one-China principle and hopes to deepen cooperation with China in trade and infrastructure, he said, adding that his country will work with China to uphold multilateralism.