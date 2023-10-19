More help pledged for Kenya's green growth

Beijing will support investments in Kenya by more businesses, further develop bilateral cooperation in the digital economy and new energy sectors and help the African nation in achieving green development, President Xi Jinping told Kenyan President William Ruto in Beijing on Wednesday.

Speaking during a meeting with Ruto, Xi said that both countries have treated each other as equals, supported each other, and remained good friends and partners who trusted each other and sought win-win cooperation for the past 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

He mentioned the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway and the Kipevu Oil Terminal as examples of the Belt and Road Initiative taking root and blossoming in Kenya, giving the people from both nations a strong sense of gain.

China has always viewed bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and is willing to work with Kenya to further develop the partnership, he said.

He welcomed the Eastern African nation to make full use of trade promotion measures and platforms, such as the "green channel" for the export of African agricultural products to China, to share the Chinese market and benefit from its opening-up.

Both sides should make good use of platforms such as Confucius Institutes and Luban Workshops to deepen cooperation at the local levels and people-to-people exchanges, he said.

Xi also called for heightened bilateral communication and cooperation at the multilateral level to uphold genuine multilateralism and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Ruto expressed the belief that Xi's proposal of eight major steps for the high-quality building of the Belt and Road will help Kenya and the rest of Africa achieve industrialization, agricultural modernization and economic integration.

Kenya firmly adheres to the one-China policy and supports China's just stance on issues such as human rights, he said.

The African nation hopes to learn from China's successful development experiences, deepen practical cooperation and cultural exchanges, and continue to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership and Africa's relations with China, he said.