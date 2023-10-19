Role of UN as partner in joint building of BRI hailed

President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that China is ready to enhance cooperation with the United Nations to promote multilateralism, build a multipolar world and make global governance more just and equitable.

During his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Beijing, Xi said that at a time when the world is facing many global threats and challenges, it is important that the international community unites and cooperates and pays more attention to development issues.

He told Guterres that his proposal of building a community with a shared future for mankind was aimed at finding the right path for countries to jointly address various global challenges.

The Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative were put forward to promote the common development of all countries and to support the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, so that no country is left behind, he said.

Xi noted that the tangible results achieved under the Belt and Road Initiative over the past 10 years have demonstrated the initiative's thriving vitality. The BRI has been widely recognized as a global public good and a platform for international cooperation, he said.

Calling the UN an important partner in jointly building the BRI, Xi said that China is willing to work with UN agencies to promote the high-quality development of the BRI and contribute toward global peace and development.

Guterres said that developing countries are currently in a vulnerable and unfair position in terms of infrastructure, investment and financing.

The existing international financial system no longer reflects the political and economic realities of the world today and must be reformed, he said.

According to Guterres, the BRI provides a crucial and effective way to help developing countries achieve sustainable development and it also sets a model for South-South cooperation.

The eight major steps announced by Xi at Wednesday's forum fully align with the purposes and principles of the UN and can help developing countries to accelerate their development, he said.

Guterres said his organization speaks highly of China's firm commitment to upholding multilateralism, supports the three major global initiatives proposed by Xi and is firmly committed to deepening cooperation with China.